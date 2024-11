Sabbir wants to be one of the best this time

In the journey of change, dreams sometimes shift; some players rise from local fields to the national team, while others fade into obscurity. Sabbir Rahman has experienced the ups and downs of his career. Recently, he played a valuable and confident innings in a ten-over match that has redefined his path in cricket. Without this opportunity, he might have faced the end of his cricketing career. #SabbirRahman #BangladeshCricket #BPL2025