Sabbir Rahman picks up a team in Lanka T10

After playing for the Zimbabwe Afro T10, Sabbir Rahman has now secured a spot in the Lanka T10. He will represent the Bangla Tigers Hambantota team. The cricketer is set to depart for Sri Lanka on Tuesday afternoon. Sabbir himself confirmed the news to BD Cricket Time. Interestingly, Soumya Sarkar is also expected to join the same team, although his participation seems unlikely due to Bangladesh's ongoing ODI and T20I series against the West Indies.