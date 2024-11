Sabbir's devastating batting of 8 sixes, completes his fifty with sixes

Down the wicket he came, smashing the ball high, celebrating his fifty even before it reached the boundary. Is it Sabbir's aura, or just his fearless approach? This aggressive batter enjoys his game just like this—bold and full of flair. #SabbirHossain #BangladeshCricket #CricketHighlights