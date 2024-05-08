I have not applied: Andy Flower regarding India head coach role
Andy Flower, the former playerfor Zimbabwe and current head coach of IPL team Royal Challengers Bengaluru(RCB) stated that he has not applied for the India head coach position and hasno plans to do so.The BCCI has begun theapplication process for a new head coach, with a deadline of May 27. RahulDra ...
They got the wickets at the right time: Monank praises bowlers after Bangladesh win
USA captain Monank Patel creditsthe bowlers after their thumping win over Bangladesh in the second T20I againstBangladesh on Thursday (May 23) in Prairie View.USA beat Bangladesh by 6 runs inthe match and won the three-match series with one match in hand. They won thefirst T20I by 5 wickets.Crucial ...
King, Motie shine in Windies' thumping victory over South Africa
West Indies beat South Africa by 28 runs on Friday (24th May) at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica. Windies captain Brandon King's outstanding 79 off 45 balls and then some cameos from Kyle Mayers and Roston Chase helped the home team post 175 on the board. In reply, Gudakesh Motie and Matthew Forde sh ...
We should change our mentality and mindset: Shanto after another defeat
Bangladesh captain Najmul HossainShanto thinks after another defeat against USA that the wickets they lost inthe middle-overs are the main reason for the loss.After 5-wicket win in the firstT20I, USA won the series with second straight win over Bangladesh in the secondT20I on Thursday (May 24). They ...
Ali Khan's death bowling masterclass ensures USA's series win over Bangladesh
USA defeated Bangladesh by 6 runs on Friday (24th May) to win the series by 2-0 with one game to spare. Crucial runs from captain Monank Patel and Aaron Jones helped USA post a middling 144 on the board. In reply, a combined deadly attack from Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar and Shadley Van Schalkwyk ...
Live: Bangladesh bowl first, make two changes
Bangladesh have won the toss andelected to bowl first against USA in the second T20I of the three-match serieson Thursday (May 23) in Prairie View.Bangladesh have made two changesto the team. They have dropped Litton Das and Mahedi Hasan to bring in TanzidHasan Tamim and Tanzim Hasan Sakib. On the o ...
Ashraful wants Shanto to take rest and Shakib to captain Bangladesh
Bangladesh all-format captain Najmul Hossain Shanto is having a lean patch in international Cricket. Despite being the leader of the side, he failed to get runs under his belt. Former Bangladesh opener, Mohammad Ashraful wants Shanto to be axed from the xi and Shakib to get back the armband. USA bea ...
Bangladesh look for redemption in the second T20I against the USA
USA stunned Bangladesh in the first T20I by 5 wickets. It was USA's maiden victory over any full-time test playing nation. Harmeet Singh made merry as he ripped through Bangladeshi bowlers to pull off the heist for USA. It was a dream day for USA Cricket ahead of the showpiece tournament of ICC Men' ...
King, Motie shine in Windies' thumping victory over South Africa
West Indies beat South Africa by 28 runs on Friday (24th May) at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica. Windies captain Brandon King's outstanding 79 off 45 balls and then some cameos from Kyle Mayers and Roston Chase helped the home team post 175 on the board. In reply, Gudakesh Motie and Matthew Forde sh ...
I need to help the guys get ready for the World Cup to put in a performance: van der Dussen
South African cricket captain Rassie Van der Dussen has demonstrated a mature attitude after being excluded from the squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies next month.Ahead of their series against the West Indies, Van der Dussen expressed a team-oriented perspectiv ...
IPL 2024 Today: CSK vs GT Match Preview - Team Prediction, Head-to-Head Stats, Fantasy Picks, Pitch Analysis, and Weather Report
Prepare for the 59th IPL 2024 match where Gujarat Titans take on Chennai Super Kings high stake fight. Make sure you do not miss our elaborate match preview(with team predictions), head-to-head stats, fantasy picks, pitch analysis, and latest weather report. Prepare for the crucial showdown.In the 5 ...
IPL 2024: Match 57, SRH vs LSG Today Match Preview Playing 11 & Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giant, Who Will Win
Get ready for an epic clash as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) gear up for match 57 of the Indian Premier League (IPL)2024. Scheduled for Wednesday, May 8, at 7:30 pm IST, this thrilling encounter promises high-octane action at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyder ...
Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st Test Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
New Zealand are ready to begin their Test tour of Bangladesh this week. The two teams will meet in two Tests, the first of which will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium from November 28.Bangladesh and New Zealand begin a two-match series with the opening match in Sylhet. Both team ...
Lisa Sthalekar reveals her first five players in ODI Dream XI
Former Australian legend Lisa Sthalekar unveiled the first five players of her dream ODI XI for the upcoming ICC World Cup which starts on October 5th. Sthalekar is no stranger to World Championships having had success twice in 2005 and 2013.Two-time World Champion and ICC Hall of Famer Lisa Sthalek ...
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Match 2 Asia Cup 2023, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Defending champions Sri Lanka begin their new Asian Cup season on Thursday when they host Bangladesh for a Group B match at the Pallekele Cricket Stadium.Bangladesh meets Sri Lanka in the second game of the Asia Cup 2023 in Pallekele on Thursday afternoon. Sri Lanka are the current Asian Cup champio ...
