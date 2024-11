Sabbir's T20 Selection Almost Certain: Razzak

Sabbir Rahman is almost certain to secure a spot in the T20 squad, according to Abdur Razzak. The former cricketer noted that the shorter format is now seen as the epitome of modern cricket, drawing attention and excitement from players and fans alike. #SabbirRahman #AbdurRazzak #BangladeshCricket #T20Cricket