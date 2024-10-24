Sabbir doesn't see his own mistakes in career decline

Sabbir Rahman, once a rising star in Bangladesh cricket, quickly faded after an initial promising start. In 2015, his aggressive batting had many comparing him to Virat Kohli, believing Bangladesh had found their own superstar. However, over time, Sabbir’s form declined, and his name appeared more in headlines for controversies than his performances. Criticism overshadowed his achievements, and despite his career’s downturn, Sabbir believes it wasn’t due to his own mistakes. He feels more attention was given to his personal life than his cricketing abilities. #SabbirRahman #BangladeshCricket #BangladeshCricketTeam