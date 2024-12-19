Sabbir and Mosaddek's playful banter on team bus sparks laughter; Confident in championship glory

Cheers of "Sabbir Bhai, Sabbir Bhai" echoed from the gallery, and Sabbir Rahman initially thought they were Bangladeshi fans. However, as he approached, he realized the chants were from Sri Lankan supporters calling his name. This led to a burst of playful banter with Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, filled with laughter and camaraderie (captured in a 1-minute 48-second clip). Both Bangladeshi cricketers, representing Bangla Tigers, were in high spirits after reaching the Lanka T10 final. Just one step away from the title, they urged for even more support for their team in their native Bangla language, brimming with confidence and joy.