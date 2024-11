Brilliant six by Sabbir down the wicket, cheers in the gallery

With jersey number 1 and leaning on his bat, the batting style and walk make him unmistakably recognizable—he’s hard-hitter Sabbir Rahman. Playing for his home division Rajshahi at the Shahid Chandu Stadium in Bogura in the Zia Tournament, Sabbir showed promise in his first match but couldn’t capitalize, scoring 16 runs with one six and one four before getting out." #SabbirRahman #BangladeshCricket #BangladeshCricketTeam