Sabbir's twin sixes shine; Mosaddek falls short of heroics with first-ball six

Sabbir and Mosaddek missed their chances to become heroes in the game. Mosaddek started with a promising six but departed irresponsibly soon after, leaving fans disappointed. Similarly, Sabbir, who had the potential to anchor the innings, followed a similar fate. While he contributed runs, it was his impressive strike rate that stood out more than the numbers on the board, showcasing flashes of his aggressive style despite falling short of expectations.