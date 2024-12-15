Sabbir's brilliant finish with a 433 strike rate, answering criticism with back-to-back sixes

In the Lanka T10 Super League, Sabbir Rahman stunned the crowd with back-to-back sixes. In the previous match, his boundaries had sealed the victory for Hambantota Bangla Tigers, but on this day, he was given a chance towards the end of the batting order. Despite having only 3 balls to face, Sabbir made the most of the opportunity, finishing with a remarkable 433 strike rate. On Saturday, he was sent in at the end of the innings, and in just 5 balls, he hit two boundaries, finishing with an unbeaten 11 runs at a strike rate of 220. Though he couldn't play a long innings due to the opponent's low score, Sabbir's brief stay at the crease won him much admiration for his explosive batting.