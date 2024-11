Litton's fever, Mahidul's debut; Zakir was flown from Sylhet

Bangladesh faced a tough challenge in Chattogram as two key players, Litton Das (fever) and Jaker Ali Anik (concussion), were unable to play. With the sudden need to reshape the lineup, Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and Head Coach Phil Simmons called in opener Zakir Hasan from the NCL. Mahidul Islam Ankon, who joined the squad recently, made his Test debut to fill the gap in the team. #LittonDas #MahidulIslamAnkon #BangladeshCricket