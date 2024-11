Shanto issue is not a headache; This test will be difficult

Aiden Markram expressed no concerns over the ongoing issues surrounding Najmul Hossain Shanto, emphasizing that the upcoming Test against Bangladesh will be challenging regardless. Markram stated that his team is prepared for a tough match, focusing on the game at hand rather than any off-field matters affecting the opponent. #aidenmarkram #BANvsSA #BangladeshCricket