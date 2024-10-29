Taijul's ball stumps are a mess; Africans have a double century

South Africa's batters continued to pile up centuries, receiving rounds of applause from the dugout, while Bangladesh missed several opportunities—catches, stumpings, and run-outs. Frustration grew for Shanto, Mushfiq, and Hasan as South Africa dominated. Shanto’s disappointment deepened with consecutive centuries from the Proteas, though Taijul finally bowled out Stubbs after his ton. Towards the day’s end, Shanto began feeling unwell, leaving the field for rest due to physical discomfort. #banvssa #bangladeshcricket #bangladeshcricketteam