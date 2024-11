Miraz's 97, Taijul's 8 wickets were all failures

Mehidy Hasan Miraz's fighting effort with the bat gave Bangladesh a meager target of 106 runs as the rest of the batting lineup failed. Despite the inevitable defeat, Taijul Islam continued to do his job diligently. After taking a five-wicket haul in the first innings, the unsung hero delivered another brilliant bowling performance in the second innings. #MehidyHasanMiraz #TaijulIslam #BANvsSA #BangladeshCricket #TestCricket