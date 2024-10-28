Confirmed change in Bangladesh XI; As is the eleventh

Bangladesh will face South Africa with the goal of leveling the series, and it could potentially be Najmul Hossain Shanto's last Test as captain. After a tough loss in Dhaka, the team is likely to make key adjustments to its playing XI in Chattogram. Bangladesh may bring in additional pacers to strengthen the lineup after going in with only one seamer previously. Although major changes in the batting order seem unlikely, every player will be crucial in avoiding a whitewash. Here's a closer look at who might feature in Bangladesh's lineup.