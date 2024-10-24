There has been a change in the Chittagong Test squad

After a disappointing performance in one Test, the Bangladesh team is now preparing for another. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the squad for the second Test against South Africa, which is different from the squad for the Dhaka Test due to one key change. In the Mirpur Test, the Tigers fielded a team with only one pace bowler, leaving Taskin Ahmed out of the playing XI. However, Taskin has now lost his place in the squad for the second Test, being replaced by fellow pace bowler Khaled Ahmed, who has been called up from the Chattogram Test squad. Additionally, two other pace bowlers, Nahid Rana and Hasan Murad, have retained their positions in the team. #KhaledAhmed #TaskinAhmed #BangladeshCricket