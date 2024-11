Cricket has not improved even in 24 years; BCB should take action

The Bangladesh cricket team is being compared to "Adu Bhai" (meaning stagnant), as fans express frustration over the lack of improvement even after 24 years in international cricket. Calls are growing for the BCB to take serious steps to address these ongoing issues and promote progress within the team. #banvssa #bangladeshcricket #bangladeshcricketteam