Mushtaq believes Bangladesh will win

"The dressing room atmosphere is always positive because you have to keep believing. In the Pakistan series, we bounced back from 16 runs for 6 wickets. Everyone believes we can win and come back from any situation," said Mushtaq Ahmed, reflecting the team's resilience and confidence.