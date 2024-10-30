Tigers have lost 4 wickets in 9 overs

South Africa’s first innings featured three centurions, putting them in a strong position. In response, Bangladesh struggled as they lost four wickets within the first nine overs. Opening batter Shadman Islam fell for a duck, edging a leg-side delivery to the keeper. Although the on-field umpire initially ruled it not out, South African captain Aiden Markram successfully reviewed, with Rabada claiming the first wicket. #banvssa #bangladeshcricket #bangladeshcricketteam