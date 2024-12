Surprises galore in Bangladesh's T20 squad; Litton named captain

After a long hiatus, Litton Das is set to wear the captain's armband once again. He has been named captain of the Bangladesh T20 team for the upcoming series against the West Indies, stepping in for regular captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, who is unavailable. Previously, Mehidy Hasan Miraz led the team in the Test and ODI series in Shanto’s absence. While Miraz won’t be leading this time, he remains an integral part of the T20 squad.