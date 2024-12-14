Soumya and team bounce back with intense practice, determined to win the T20 series

Soumya Sarkar was left utterly speechless, perhaps even with tears welling up in the corners of his eyes. The final ODI against the West Indies ended in a heartbreaking loss, and Soumya seemed the most affected. Despite scoring an impressive 73-run knock and contributing to the team’s 300-plus total, it wasn't enough to secure victory. His disappointment was understandable. But in professional cricket, there's little time to dwell on setbacks. Soumya has already shaken off the disappointment and shifted focus to the upcoming T20 series, determined to make an impact. The explosive batter is eager to leverage his experience from the Global Super League, where his Player of the Match performance in the final helped Rangpur Riders clinch the title. With his recent form and confidence in T20 cricket, Soumya is ready to deliver something special for his team.