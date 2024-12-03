Jaker's T20-style 91 in tests: stunning shots and Taijul's crucial support

Jaker Ali Anik played an unforgettable innings filled with breathtaking sixes and boundaries. He reached his fifty with a powerful pull for six off Alzarri Joseph, celebrating in style by flexing his muscles. After his half-century, Zakir unleashed even more aggression, taking 18 runs in a single over from Joseph with two sixes and a boundary. No Caribbean bowler was spared as he batted with a T20 flair. His first 50 came off 80 balls, but the next 41 runs required just 26 deliveries. With 8 fours and 5 sixes, Zakir smashed an outstanding 91 runs, falling short of a century but setting his team on a strong path to victory. #