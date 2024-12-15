Big changes in Bangladesh XI: Possible debut for Rana, what Will the team look like?

On the morning of December 16, Victory Day, Liton and Miraz are set to take the field. After the disappointment of the ODI series, it's time for a comeback. The Bangladesh management is being cautious in selecting the best XI for the T20 series against the West Indies. The top order will include Tamim, Soumya, and Liton, while Zakir Ali Anik will lead the finishing line-up. A strong spin department will feature three spinners, along with the top three pacers in the squad. Let’s take a closer look at the probable playing XI for the first T20 match of the series.