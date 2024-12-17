Bangladesh's quest for series victory: Surprises in the XI, Rana in line for debut; predicted Lineup?

After a brilliant win in the first T20, Litton and the team are now focused on winning the series as they head into the second match. There is a strong possibility of changes in the lineup, with several alterations expected. Speedster Nahid Rana is in the race to secure a spot in the playing XI, while all-rounder Mehedi Hasan Miraz could also be in contention. Let's take a look at the predicted playing XI for Bangladesh in the second T20 against the West Indies as they aim to seal the series.