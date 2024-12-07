Soumya-Litton in the top order, big responsibility on Miraz; shaping the best XI

Mehidy Hasan Miraz's team is set to enter the ODI series against the West Indies with the momentum from their recent Test victory. Soumya Sarkar and Litton Das will feature in the top order, but there is significant concern over the batting lineup due to the absence of several key players. However, the pace attack, featuring Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, and others, is looking strong. It wouldn't be surprising if the best XI includes four pacers, showcasing the depth and versatility of the team.