  • West Indies announce strong T20 squad with surprises: A new challenge for Tigers
West Indies announce strong T20 squad with surprises: A new challenge for Tigers

The Test and ODI battles are over, and now it's time for T20 cricket. Ending the year on a high with a series win would be a great relief for the Tigers. However, they face a tough challenge ahead. West Indies have announced their squad for the T20 series against Bangladesh. As two-time T20 World Champions, the team they’ve assembled poses a significant challenge for Bangladesh, setting the stage for an exciting contest.

