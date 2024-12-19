Soumya absent, alternatives considered; Tigers aim for whitewash with a strong XI

Bangladesh is gearing up to take the field with the goal of securing a whitewash against the West Indies. However, a major setback looms as in-form opener Soumya Sarkar will be unavailable for the third and final T20I of the series. This guarantees changes in the playing XI. Who will step in as Soumya’s replacement? And who will fill the remaining spots in the lineup? Let’s take a closer look at how Bangladesh’s best XI might shape up for the series finale.