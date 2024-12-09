Bangladesh's do-or-die battle: changes expected in the best XI for series survival?

After a loss to the West Indies in the first ODI, the Tigers are set to play the second match on December 10 at the same venue, aiming to keep the series alive. However, significant changes to the playing XI are unlikely. The team felt they were just a few runs short with the bat in the previous game, and the bowling lacked discipline in the death overs. Addressing these issues will be central to their strategy for this must-win match.