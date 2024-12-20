Jaker's six-hitting storm and Rishad's magic lead to historic whitewash of the Caribbean

Jaker Ali's unbeaten 72 off just 41 balls, featuring 3 fours and 6 sixes, set the stage for Bangladesh's commanding performance. His knock powered the team to a formidable target of 190 runs. Taskin Ahmed provided an early breakthrough with the ball, while Sheikh Mahedi, Hasan Mahmud, and Rishad Hossain picked up timely wickets. The Tigers also displayed exceptional commitment in the field, putting in a full effort. With stellar performances in batting, bowling, and fielding, Litton and his team clinched a clean sweep, handing the West Indies a comprehensive "Bangla Wash" in the T20 series.