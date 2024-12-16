Spectacular drone show in St. Vincent: Red-Green flag and cricket match illuminate the sky

The skies over St. Vincent lit up with a breathtaking display as drones formed the red and green flag of Bangladesh, a sight sure to remain etched in the hearts of both Bengalis and cricket lovers alike. This unique celebration transcended borders, cultures, and distances, showcasing how the joy and emotions of a nation can be shared. In an awe-inspiring tribute to Bangladesh's rich history, the glowing flag illuminated the night sky above the stadium, captivating spectators in the stands. This remarkable drone show was St. Vincent’s heartfelt gesture to honor Bangladesh on Victory Day.