Soumya and Riyad gloomy after shocking loss; Riyad talks to Miraz for an extended period

After the game, Soumya Sarkar, like Riyad, was visibly disappointed. Despite playing an outstanding knock of 73 runs, his face clearly reflected his frustration. He tried to control his emotions, but it was evident that he was struggling to accept the loss. Perhaps he couldn’t fully come to terms with the fact that the team had to face defeat. At one point, he shook off his frustration, got up, and walked towards the dressing room. On his way, he might have been thinking that if the fielding had been better, the match could have been theirs.