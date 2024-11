Miraz should be batted at number four

Mehidy Hasan Miraz is seen as an unfortunate player, with many believing he should be batting at the number four position in the lineup. Fans feel his presence could help fill the void left by Shakib Al Hasan, who is missed daily by the team. Miraz's potential to take on a more prominent role is a source of hope for supporters as they look to maintain competitiveness in the absence of their star all-rounder. #MehidyHasanMiraz #ShakibAlHasan #BANvSSA