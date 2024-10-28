Miraz played with his own company's 'MKS' bat; He wanted prayers

Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Imrul Kayes co-own MKS, Bangladesh's first international-standard bat manufacturing company. Recently, Indian star Virat Kohli used an MKS bat against Bangladesh, praising its quality. Rishad Hossain also made a six-hitting record for Bangladesh in T20Is using an MKS bat, and Imrul Kayes was seen using it in the last BPL. However, Mehidy Hasan Miraz had yet to play with a bat bearing the MKS logo—until now. The long wait for his fans is finally over. #MehidyHasanMiraz #BangladeshCricket #MKS