When will Miraz be promoted in the batting order?

Mehidy Hasan Miraz has become the go-to advisor for the senior batters in the team, showcasing his versatility as a player who can handle both the new ball and tackle the old one with ease. His ability to perform with a calm demeanor and strategic insight has established him as the best batsman for Bangladesh in Test cricket, as reflected in the statistics. However, there are questions about how much recognition he is receiving for his position in the batting order. Given the consistent failures of the top order and the team's unfortunate losses, many believe it’s time for Miraz to be promoted in the batting lineup. #MehidyHasanMiraz #BangladeshCricket #BANvSSA