Feel bad to miss the century

Mehidy Hasan Miraz expressed his disappointment over missing a century but emphasized that his focus remains on the team's success. He stated, "I feel bad about missing the century, but I have prioritized the team over personal milestones." Miraz also paid tribute to Shakib Al Hasan, calling him a legend and stressing the importance of having him by the team's side, saying, "Shakib bhai is a legend; he should be with everyone." #MehidyHasanMiraz #ShakibAlHasan #BangladeshCricket