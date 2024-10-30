Miraz in the top three for the first time in the all-rounder ranking

With Shakib Al Hasan’s retirement, Mehidy Hasan Miraz has now claimed the spotlight, moving into the top three of the ICC Test All-Rounder rankings for the first time. Often seen as Shakib’s successor, Miraz surpassed his former teammate just one Test after Shakib’s departure. This rise puts Miraz at third, while Shakib drops to fourth. Bangladesh’s new ace, Miraz is now firmly on the global radar. #MehidyHasanMiraz #ShakibAlHasan #ICCRanking