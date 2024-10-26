Seniors not interested in taking the captaincy; Belief in Miraz and Hridoy

After just seven months of taking on the role of captain across all formats, Najmul Hossain Shanto has decided to step down from leadership. Following this news, speculation is rising about who might take on the captaincy next for Bangladesh. Since senior players are unlikely to step into the role, a younger player is expected to emerge as the new leader. Names like Mehidy Hasan Miraz are already in the mix. Let’s take a look at Bangladesh’s performance under Shanto’s captaincy and consider potential future leaders for the team. #Shanto #BangladeshCricket #MehidyHasanMiraz