Miraz is getting what it deserves for a long time

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, a long-time captain in age-level teams, has surprisingly been overlooked as a captaincy option in the national team. With Najmul Hossain Shanto now stepping down as captain from all three formats, Miraz’s path to leadership might finally be open. The cricket board now has limited options, and Miraz stands as a strong candidate to lead the team forward. #MehidyHasanMiraz #TowhidHridoy #BangladeshCricket