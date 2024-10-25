Shanto losing the captaincy? Miraz is ahead in the race to become the captain

He’s captaining all three formats, yet Najmul Hossain Shanto's performance has been unpleasant at home. In Test cricket, his batting average sits below 30, raising more concerns over his performance than his captaincy. Many cricket analysts question whether giving Shanto the captaincy in all formats was the right call. A significant portion supports having separate captains for red and white-ball formats, with some suggesting that Mehidy Hasan Miraz might be a more suitable choice. Many believe that Miraz should have been given leadership responsibilities earlier on. #MehidyHasanMiraz #NazmulHossainShanto #BangladeshCricket