A tough challenge ahead for Miraz

Captains come and go, but Bangladesh's performance remains unchanged; now, as Najmul Hossain Shanto prepares to step down, Mehidy Hasan Miraz may take up the role. However, the challenge before him is steep, as the line between hero and villain is thin if the team doesn’t perform well #MehidyHasanMiraz #Ashraful #BangladeshCricket