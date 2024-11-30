Arthur and Ashraful's tips Ignite new spirit in Soumya and Sohan's squad

Understanding the game plan but falling short on the field—this seems to be the sentiment among the Rangpur Riders players. Head coach Mickey Arthur is leaving no stone unturned, from assigning responsibilities to opener Soumya Sarkar to emphasizing the cost of dot balls as a curse. With detailed statistics and calculations, Arthur is working hard to instill a winning mindset in his squad. #SoumyaSarkar #RangpurRiders #GlobalSuperLeague