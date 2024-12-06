Soumya-Saif's freworks and Mehidy's magic propel rangpur to the final with a big win over Lahore

A mesmerizing performance by Sheikh Mehedi with the ball, paired with a sharp run-out, set the tone for Rangpur’s dominant victory over Lahore. Within the first five balls of his spell, Mehedi claimed three crucial wickets, effectively sealing the game. Earlier, Soumya Sarkar’s quickfire cameo at a strike rate of 169 and Saif Hassan’s unbeaten 27 at a blistering 192 strike rate laid a solid foundation. Rangpur Riders faced Lahore Qalandars in the Global Super League semifinal early Friday. Opting to bat first after winning the toss, captain Nurul Hasan Sohan’s team overcame rain delays to unleash an aggressive start with openers Soumya Sarkar and Steven Taylor leading the charge. Fueled by outstanding performances from the Bangladeshi players, Rangpur stormed into the final with a comprehensive victory.