'Why so serious? Looks like someone died!'

Former Bangladeshi star Mohammad Ashraful humorously remarked, "Why so serious? Looks like someone died!" during a tense Rangpur Riders practice session. However, skipper Nurul Hasan Sohan quickly turned the mood around by sharing his strategy to ensure a 100% match-winning performance. The team is gearing up to deliver under pressure! #NurulHasanSohan #Ashraful #RangpurRiders