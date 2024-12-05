Incredible Rabbi takes 3 wickets in 4 balls; magical Rishad powers Rangpur to victory over Sakib's team

Magical Rishad delivered the game-changing wicket, igniting unrestrained celebrations from Rangpur captain Nurul Hasan Sohan. Earlier, Kamrul Islam Rabbi laid the foundation for victory by claiming three wickets in just four deliveries. Defending a modest target of 118 runs, Rabbi made an explosive impact in his very first over, the second of the innings, as Sohan's decision to bring him into the attack paid off spectacularly. Rabbi's incredible bowling spell gave Rangpur the upper hand, setting the stage for a thrilling win.