Rangpur's participation in Global Super League final in doubt, struggles to field XI

In a remarkable comeback, the Bangladeshi team Rangpur Riders secured their place in the Global Super League final. However, their participation in the final has been thrown into uncertainty. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has called three national players back to join the squad ahead of the ODI series against the West Indies. This sudden development has left Rangpur struggling to assemble their playing XI for the crucial final match.