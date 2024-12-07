Sohan's Messi-style celebration; Soumya shines with double awards on a night full of prizes

Inspired by Lionel Messi, Nurul Hasan Sohan celebrated Rangpur Riders' championship win with a stylish stride forward, trophy in hand. The players reveled in their victory, lifting the dazzling trophy and claiming the grand prize of one crore taka. Rangpur secured the tournament's most valuable team prize money, while Soumya Sarkar stood out individually, earning double awards in personal categories. Let’s take a closer look at who walked away with which awards after the thrilling Global Super League final.