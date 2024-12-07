Rangpur crowned champions, Soumya the hero; Bangladesh reigns supreme in $1 million GSL

Rangpur Riders, a Bangladeshi team, emerged as champions of the inaugural Global Super League with an incredible comeback, surpassing formidable foreign teams. The mega final's hero was Soumya Sarkar, delivering an unbeaten 86 runs with a dazzling display of boundaries and sixes. Soumya not only became the tournament's highest run-scorer but also led his team to the title with record-breaking performances. Rangpur's bowlers showcased disciplined efforts, with part-timer Saif Hassan adding brilliance to the game. Ultimately, Rangpur Riders claimed the $1 million prize, marking a glorious victory for the Bangladeshi franchise in the league's first-ever edition.