Bangladesh's Rangpur Riders showered with love from Guyana; Sohan expresses gratitude

The inaugural season of the Global Super League crowned Rangpur Riders as its first-ever champions. Their name is now etched in history, destined to be remembered every time the tournament is discussed. Just as Rajasthan Royals come up when talking about the first IPL season or Dhaka Gladiators in the BPL, Rangpur Riders will forever be associated with the Global Super League's first edition. Bangladesh’s Rangpur Riders have set the benchmark as champions of the prestigious tournament.