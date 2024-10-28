Rangpur is flocking to the group of performers without rushing towards big names

Rangpur Riders are focusing on impactful performers rather than big names this BPL season. With a lineup of players who can turn the game in an instant, the team has made strategic direct signings, avoiding complete reliance on the players' draft. As BPL 2025 approaches, Rangpur's squad, already in great form, is steadily gaining strength, positioning themselves as serious contenders for the title once again. #RangpurRiders #BangladeshCricket #BPL2025