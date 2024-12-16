Twin triumphs on victory day: Litton-Soumya dazzle, Tigresses dominate Sri Lanka

Victory Day became even more special as Bangladesh celebrated 53 years of independence with a double dose of cricket triumphs. Both the men's and women's teams marked the day with resounding victories. Early in the day, the men's national team secured a thrilling win against the West Indies in Kingstown, while the U19 women’s team dominated Sri Lanka in their opening match of the ACC Women’s U19 Asia Cup in Kuala Lumpur. As Liton, Mehidy, and their teammates battled it out in the Caribbean, Eva, Sumaiya, and Sadiya shone brightly in Malaysia, proudly donning the red and green jersey. The Tigresses made an emphatic start in the tournament, showcasing their dominance and carrying forward the legacy of success in Bangladesh's youth sports. It was a day of double delight, perfectly aligning with the spirit of Victory Day.